Multi-million expansion project underway at the Woodlands at Furman

Greenville senior living community Woodlands at Furman this year will receive a multi- million expansion with new living units and new amenities.

Dallas-based Three Architecture has designed a 13,000-square-foot community building that will feature a fitness center, a swimming pool, showers and locker room, a salon, and a community/multi-purpose room. The firm will also renovate and expand the dining facilities and add an “action station” as a supplement to the buffet offerings and tableside service. The action station will include brick-oven cuisine, a Mongolian grill and other to-order options. In addition, 44 independent living units will be constructed.

Current residents will remain in place. Three architects have been planning with the owner-operators and staff — and meeting regularly with residents — to ensure construction will not negatively impact their enjoyment and experience.

“After multiple meetings with residents and staff throughout this process, organized by Woodlands at Furman CEO Mary Lou Merkt and her team, we now feel like we are a part of this wonderful community,” Rocky Berg, principal with Three Architecture said. “Everyone has been very helpful and understanding, even though the project will cause some temporary inconveniences. With their input, we’ve been able to ensure our project team meets everyone’s needs and circumvents major disruptions for those living and working onsite during construction. This is especially challenging for dining services, since we need to double the overall capacity to meet the demand created by the new residences. We have a plan that will work for everyone, and we will continue to meet throughout 2020 and even after work is finished.”

In addition to senior-living communities, Three Architects has designed such notable projects as The Peninsula in Beverly Hills, California, Rosewood Mayakoba in the Riviera Maya, Mexico, and the Hotel Emma in San Antonio, Texas.

Construction is expected to begin in January. The project is expected to be ready for residents to move in by the second quarter of 2021.

About Multi-million expansion project underway at the Woodlands at Furman