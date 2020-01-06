2020 Business on Tap dates announced

We are excited to have Intelli-NET of SC as the 2020 presenting sponsor of our Business on Tap event. You can meet local owner Derek Davis and his team of IT gurus at each event* this year.
Mark your 2020 calendar for all BOTs:
January 22
February 26
March 25
April 22
May 20
June 24
August 26
September 23
October 28
December 9
* Location varies monthly. Read UBJ in print or online each month for details. Online: www.upstatebusinessjournal.com
Intelli-NET is an IT Support & Services company based in Greenville. To learn more, visit https://www.intellinet-sc.com/