Southwest Airlines adds nonstop service to Houston from GSP Airport

Southwest Airlines last week announced plans to offer new nonstop service from Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport to Houston, Texas.

Starting Nov. 5, Southwest will offer flights to the William P. Hobby International Airport on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays, according to Michelle Newman, communications director at GSP Airport.

The service will provide easy connections to top destinations in the western U.S. and access to dozens of additional domestic and international destinations via Houston, Newman said in a release.

“Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport remains poised for growth, in spite of complications due to the coronavirus pandemic,” Dave Edwards, GSP Airport’s president and CEO, said in a statement. “We are pleased that Southwest Airlines continues to see opportunity in the Upstate, and we are thrilled that travelers across the region will have more options to enjoy Southwest’s low fares and quality service.”

Flights will operate on 143-seat Boeing 737-700 aircraft. Tickets for November flights can be purchased now at Southwest.com. Future months will be available soon.

The new service to Houston complements the airline’s existing daily nonstop flights to Atlanta, Georgia, and Baltimore, Maryland, according to the release.

“We’re excited to offer this much sought-after nonstop destination for our passengers and improved access to the places they visit most,” said Scott Carr, GSP’s vice president of commercial business and communications.

Meanwhile, the airport has reopened Economy Parking Lot B, allowing additional capacity for the busy fall and holiday travel season.

Parking in Economy Lot B is available for $7 per day but limited to 500 spaces due to ongoing construction.

Additional parking capacity will be available in Garage B, which offers a covered parking option close to the terminal building at $15 per day.

In April, all airport parking was consolidated into Garage B in response to the dramatic decrease in air travel during the COVID-19 pandemic. Garage A, Economy Lot A, and valet parking lots will reopen as passenger traffic continues to recover and existing parking spaces fill. Shuttle service remains suspended to maintain social distancing.