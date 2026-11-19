The Judson Mill District in Greenville could soon be home to a new 80-unit affordable housing complex.

North Carolina-based Taft Mills Group plans to build an apartment building called Judson Trace on the 36-acre historic campus at the corner of Easley Bridge Road and 2nd Avenue. Judson Trace would target families earning an average of 60% of the area median income, approximately $44,640 annually.

The Greenville Historic Review Board conditionally approved the site and massing plans for the proposed affordable housing project at 915 2nd Ave. on Nov. 19. The project’s proposed architectural details and materials will be reviewed by the board at a later date.

Taft Mills Group worked with Greenville’s McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture and SeamonWhiteside to plan Judson Trace. The proposed three- and four-story brick building was designed to complement the massing and form of Judson Mill, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

“The building … is designed to read as two great masonry buildings with a pattern of punched openings and a low roof line, which is characteristic of the historic textile mill buildings on the site,” said Rob Couch, an architect with McMillan Pazdan Smith.

Judson Trace will feature a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom rental units along with ground-floor residential amenities. The development would create a new 138-space parking lot and reconfigure the streetscapes along Easley Bridge Road and 2nd Avenue.

The proposed affordable housing project was recently awarded 9% state and federal low-income housing tax credits. In total, Judson Trace received $2.9 million through the 2026 tax credit program.

As a condition for approval, the project’s architect was asked to redesign the building’s width along 2nd Avenue to meet the building break alternative outlined in the Greenville Development Code. City staff will review the redesign.

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