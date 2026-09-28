Senior affordable housing complex planned near Cherrydale in Greenville

A new affordable housing complex for senior citizens will soon be constructed near Cherrydale in Greenville.

Worley Senior Apartments will provide 58 units for low- and moderate-income residents aged 55 and older. The apartment complex will target households earning 20% to 70% of the area median income.

“We have a huge demand in Greenville for affordable senior rental,” said Joe Smith, executive director of the Greenville County Redevelopment Authority.

Charlotte-based Fitch Irick Corporation plans to develop the more than $20 million project on an approximately six acre property owned by GCRA off Worley Road, behind the shopping center containing Hobby Lobby. Greenville City Council authorized the annexation of the property in March.

Designs for the Worley Senior Apartments were unveiled at the city’s project preview meeting on Sept. 22. City planning staff will review plans for the affordable housing project before it moves toward construction.

Worley Senior Apartments was recently awarded 9% state and federal low-income housing tax credits, equal to $2.9 million. Smith said this funding is critical for the completion of the affordable housing project.

Once completed, Worley Senior Apartments will consist of 38 one-bedroom apartments and 20 two-bedroom apartments. The three-story apartment building will feature a leasing office, community room and other amenities.

Steele Group Architects completed the architectural designs of Worley Senior Apartments, and Site Design Inc. serves as the project’s civil engineer. Creative Builders was hired as the general contractor for the project. Smith hopes the team can start moving dirt for the project in 2027.