Apartment models at Maple Brook Terrace Retirement Community now open

Maple Brook Terrace Retirement Community recently opened its one- and two-bedroom apartment models for potential residents to tour.

Now in the pre-leasing stage, construction on the retirement community’s 130 units should be complete by mid to late April, said executive director Carol Babbitt.

The modern, resort-style, all-inclusive retirement community is located at 150 Verdin Road in Mauldin and will include approximately 150,000 square feet of living and communal space.

Residents will have access to amenities such as 24/7 gourmet dining, concierge service, weekly housekeeping and on-call apartment maintenance.

Other on-site amenities include a wellness/fitness center, library/computer room, game room, chapel, private and casual dining rooms, coffee bistro, art studio, reserved parking, theater and beauty salon/barber shop.

Apartment units are available in studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom options. Inside, residents will see white cabinets, granite countertops, island bars, wood-plank vinyl flooring and carpet.

Outdoor amenities include a bocce ball court, horseshoes, a firepit and a gazebo. Pedestrian paths will loop around Maple Brook Terrace and residents may also garden in the raised flower beds onsite.