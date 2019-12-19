Pierburg US announced plans today to expand its existing operations in Greenville County. The $27 million investment will create 95 new jobs.

Pierburg US announced plans today to expand its existing operations in Greenville County. The $27 million investment will create 95 new jobs.

Pierburg US is a manufacturer of components for air supply and emission control. Its 100,000-square-foot facility, located at 5 Southchase Court in Fountain Inn, produces exhaust gas recirculation modules, bypass valves and components for electric throttle controls.

Pierburg’s investment will allow the company to install four new production lines within the existing facility over the next five years. The expansion is expected to be completed in 2024.

“We are very excited to add several new lines to our facility, some of them for parts to be produced in the USA for the first time,” Pierburg North America President Stevan Zivanovic said. “That means creating more local jobs and investing in people by training them and creating technologically advanced workforce.”

“Pierburg US, LLC has an ideal mix of local and national talent to thrive in this global economy, and we are delighted that they have chosen to continue expanding right here in Fountain Inn,” Fountain Inn Mayor G.P. McLeer said. “We are proud of their success and contributions to our Fountain Inn community.”

Individuals interested in joining the Pierburg team should visit https://us.rheinmetall-automotive.com/career/.

About Automotive supplier Pierburg US invests $27 million, creates 95 jobs at Fountain Inn facility