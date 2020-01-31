BE&K Building Group announces new president and CEO

BE&K Building Group, a regional and national leader providing integrated construction management and design-build services through advanced technologies, announced Jan. 1 that that Frank Holley has been appointed president and CEO.

Holley joined BE&K in 1991, assuming progressive roles of responsibility culminating in his most recent appointment. During his 28 years with the company, his responsibilities have included project management, operations oversight, business unit leadership and national sales leadership. Holley, who has more than 45 years of construction industry experience, will provide comprehensive oversight and leadership for all of the company’s operations nationwide. He will deliver hands-on experience combined with a personal knowledge of what has made the company successful to lead BE&K into the future.

“BE&K Building Group has proudly served its clients for more than 50 years,” Holley said. “I am grateful to have been part of nearly 30 of those years. Knowing our company’s strong, successful history and track record, I’m humbled and honored to step into this new role. I am also very excited about our company’s future as we continue to onboard new, first-in-class team members to join our existing five-star talent. Together, we will chart the course for our company’s future as we continue to deliver the finest services and results for our clients.”

BE&K Building Group is a fully integrated construction company serving clients in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology, advanced manufacturing and distribution, aerospace, food and beverage, health care, higher education, and commercial sectors. A full range of services is offered including construction management, design-build, preconstruction, programming and master planning, and client advisory and consulting.

The company operates nationwide with offices in Greenville; Research Triangle Park, North Carolina; Houston; and Chicago.

Additional information is available at https://bekbg.com/.

