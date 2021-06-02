Anders joins Flock and Rally as director of advertising

Sara Anders is the new director of advertising at Flock and Rally, the full-service, women-owned communications and marketing agency based in Columbia, South Carolina. Anders will create strategic advertising plans and manage media buying for a variety of clients.

“Sara is a game changer for our company,” said Merritt McNeely, executive vice president at Flock and Rally. “Her award-winning experience combined with her overall knowledge of the industry makes her such an asset to our company, and we are so excited to add her to the Flock and Rally team.”

“I’ve long admired Flock and Rally and the impact that the firm makes on this community,” Anders said. “I’m so excited to be part of such a talented and dedicated team and to put my experience to work for current and prospective clients.”

After graduating from the University of South Carolina in 2003 with a degree in advertising, Anders held roles with a boutique media agency and served most recently as vice president, director of channel strategy at Chernoff Newman. Anders led the firm’s media team and oversaw data and analytics, working with clients across a variety of industries ranging from education to health care, tourism and state agencies.

Anders has served on award-winning project teams, receiving honors from the American Marketing Association of Charleston, Gold and Silver ADDYs and Best in Show from the American Advertising Federation at local and district levels, Mercury and Silver Wing Awards of Excellence from the S.C. Public Relations Society of America and Palmetto Awards of Excellence from the S.C. chapter of the International Association of Business Communicators.

Since starting with Flock and Rally in April 2021, Anders has begun working with a variety of clients such as Columbia Metropolitan Airport, NAI Columbia, the South Carolina State Fair, the COMET, AllSouth Federal Credit Union and the WeGOJA Foundation’s Green Book of South Carolina, providing services such as advertising strategy, planning, media buying and placement as well as optimizing campaigns for ideal results.

Flock and Rally is a full-service creative agency that develops new brands, launches major campaigns and provides integrated communications and marketing services for clients who believe in commitment to community. The agency is federally certified as a DBE. View the firm’s work, team and more at https://www.flockandrally.com/.

Clients choose Flock and Rally for the team’s extensive, cross-sector experience, strong relationships and customized strategies that exceed expectations. Flock and Rally serves a diverse set of clients in sectors including business, education, nonprofit, government, transportation, tourism, commercial real estate, economic development and technology, and its campaigns reach target audiences statewide, throughout the Southeast and in markets across the United States. The firm celebrated its 10 year anniversary in 2020.

