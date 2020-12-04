Arthur State Bank Rebrand: Working and Thriving, Together.

Arthur State Bank doesn’t follow banking industry norms; the financial institute is breaking the standard by making community connections. This year, the South Carolina-born and family-owned business has rebranded to update its message.

Arthur State Bank was founded on the principles of serving people in 1933. That hasn’t changed with the new concept. While maintaining personable and secure operations, they’ve added future-focused financial services. With options like the Junior Board that provides a financial education to high school students and the Hometown Heroes program that offers lower mortgage rates, they’re all about investing in local families and cities.

In fact, Arthur State Bank’s mission is “to work together to help our community thrive through stable, personable, capable and future-focused financial services.” It remains rooted in the values of founder Maj. Gen. Harry M. Arthur, who aimed to become a trustworthy partner in every family’s household.

Since its founding, Arthur State Bank has grown upward, even in downward markets. Gen. Arthur owned a chain of department stores when countless banks closed during the Great Depression. To combat the problem, Gen. Arthur and his family members established Arthur Depository before Arthur State Bank was born. Since then, 19 locations have opened in the Upstate and Columbia area.

Arthur State Bank’s growth came with a need to refresh the brand. Current president and grandson of Gen. Arthur, Carlisle Oxner III, is excited to share the changes. “I’ve been in banking for 33 years and have never been more excited about the repositioning of our future. I truly believe Gen. Arthur would salute our new look and direction. It feels like a real opportunity to become the number one community state bank,” says Oxner.

To spread the message, Oxner enlisted the extensive experience of brand expert Jason Liggitt at Presh Marketing Solutions. “The work that Jason and the rest of the Presh team have done is first class,” says Oxner. It took 12 months to re-engineer the brand with a positive new look and heartwarming feel, which has been applied to all marketing materials. The new logo’s upward lines represent past, present and future to show progression, and the color gold signifies the brand’s prosperity.

“Arthur State Bank’s previous brand had been in place for about 20 years. We wanted to refresh the brand so that it could carry Arthur State Bank through the next 20 years of digital banking and serving its community,” says Oxner. “The new brand shows customers that they can expect Arthur State Bank to provide everything a big bank offers, including convenience, flexibility, instant access, safety and security. Arthur State Bank offers all of that, and they also know you by name. That’s a rare quality.”

At Arthur State Bank, clients aren’t an account number; they are precious assets. Visit the Augusta Road or North Pleasantburg Drive locations in Greenville or any of its other branches to open a personal or commercial account, trust, loan or mortgage. Between bank walls, Greenville residents will witness a harmonious community working together.

Arthur State Bank is a Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender. Visit their website at www.arthurstatebank.com.