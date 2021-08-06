Businesses across the Upstate and the country have been asked to reconsider many of their longstanding business practices amidst a rapidly changing economy. As the younger generation brings various habits and expertise into the workplace, many local businesses are shifting their focus to meet the unique needs of clients and employees in 2021. Jon Taylor, president of AssuredPartners of South Carolina, says, “Fifty-percent of your waking hours are at work, so we’re focused on personal and professional fulfillment.” According to Taylor, when employees are fulfilled at work, that satisfaction extends to clients.

Going against the “easy hire”

For decades, experience has been the key element in the job search process. However, with technology and consumer habits changing so quickly, many local businesses are looking for innovative, younger employees to bridge the gap between “tried-and-true” practices and cutting-edge modernization. “We are committed to developing young professionals rather than focusing fully on the seasoned employee, which is vital in an aging industry,” says Marley McCormick, sales executive intern at AssuredPartners. “Not only have I learned more about the insurance industry, but I have developed soft skills that will benefit me in my own professional life.”

As local businesses embrace internships to develop the next generation of business leaders, they are finding mentorship benefits more than just the youth. “All of our youthful folks are led and mentored by people with experience,” says Jon Taylor. “Our internship program gives our experienced folks some meaningful opportunities while training our younger interns and employees.” AssuredPartners started its College to Career internship program nationally three years ago, partly inspired by the hiring strategies at the Greenville location. Taylor suggests that the collaboration between experienced employees and pioneering, young workers creates a dynamic work environment. “We have some tremendous talent on the leadership side and among established staff, and we also have the most vibrant, youthful and energetic office in our field.”

Solving modern problems with modern technology

By hiring digital-natives, businesses are able to embrace evolving technologies in the workplace. In an economy that is changing more rapidly than ever before, innovative technology allows local businesses to stay up-to-date on the most efficient practices. According to Jon Taylor, AssuredPartners in Greenville stays on the cutting edge of technology to provide a modern approach to insurance. “We use technology to provide our most progressive tools and deliverables, which are executed on more efficiently than the traditional model,” Taylor says. “It’s a very progressive feel compared to the old, normal insurance transaction.”

Many local businesses were forced to engage with various technologies when the Covid-19 pandemic forced many to work from home. There was a steep learning curve for many businesses that had resisted the shift to a more technologically-immersed workplace. Those companies that continuously work to stay up-to-date on technological advances were able to more seamlessly transition to working at a distance. “We did virtual meetings long before it became the norm,” says Taylor. “That allows us to keep several remote employees, and it helped us through the pandemic with very little disruption.”

Increasing productivity through collaboration

Looking to appeal to a broader and more diverse customer base, local businesses have turned away from independent and isolated problem solving to a more collaborative approach. Even while businesses integrate remote work, they are increasing their reliance on teamwork. “Our entire structure is extremely collaborative, open and teamwork-driven,” says Catherine Kelley, benefits executive at AssuredPartners, which employs over 40 people including five interns and six remote employees. “We huddle up and strategize among our staff every day, which creates an atmosphere of continuous training and improvement.”

That collaboration in local businesses extends beyond the walls of the workplace. Modernizing business practices and services means collaborating with customers and clients as well. For decades, companies offered a product or service while clients sought out the service that most closely fit their needs. Today, businesses are collaborating with clients, adapting and customizing services to meet the needs of the customer. “Instead of presenting our PowerPoint of services our goal is to meet with employers and individuals, fix existing problems, and capitalize on opportunities they aren’t even aware of yet,” Kelley says.

“McMillan Pazdan Smith selected AssuredPartners as our benefits advisor beginning in 2016. The Assured team has continually demonstrated proactive and data driven insight, depth and expertise, and attentive caring service to all the members of our rapidly growing firm. Our partnership with AssuredPartners has enabled us to stay ahead of medical, life, and disability related trends and costs, and to provide innovative solutions for our entire MPS firm families’ health and well-being. – Chad Cousins, CEO –”

Helping the community

A key component in creating a healthy, modern work environment is engaging in meaningful initiatives that make a difference beyond the workplace. The 21st century worker is more effective when they are passionate about their work, opting for fulfilling opportunities rather than merely “punching a clock” for a paycheck. Providing philanthropic opportunities helps provide a meaningful and collective goal for employees and business leaders. “We incorporate a lot of philanthropy into our work day,” says Jon Taylor, noting that AssuredPartners raised more than $340,000 the last three years for the Make-a-Wish South Carolina foundation.

Giving back to the community has created a bond between the people of the Upstate and its local businesses. It also brings businesses and individuals from various backgrounds and industries together for a common goal. “Our dynamic at AssuredPartners is ‘Power through Partnership,’ which means bringing meaningful results by working together,” says Jon Taylor. “That means working together with our employees, working together with our clients and working together with our community.”

