Best Lawyers: Beattie B. Ashmore P.A.

Beattie Ashmore is a former federal prosecutor and has practiced civil litigation and criminal defense in South Carolina for over 34 years. His criminal trial experience ranges from DUI to fraud to murder. His civil litigation experience includes significant cases ranging from personal injury to wrongful death as well as complicated business litigation. He has argued before the South Carolina Court of Appeals, Supreme Court and the Fourth Circuit. He has an AV Preeminent rating from Martindale-Hubbell and has been named to Super Lawyers Top 25 Attorneys in South Carolina every year since 2014.