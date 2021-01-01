Best Lawyers: Fulton & Barr P.A.

Founded in 1993 in Greenville, the law firm of Fulton & Barr P.A. serves clients throughout the Upstate region of South Carolina in matters of workers’ compensation, Social Security disability and personal injury, including product liability and motor vehicle accidents.

Fulton & Barr is a small but robust law firm, which means that clients get the infrastructure and support of a larger firm combined with a level of personal attention typically seen only in solo practices. Clients aren’t handed off to paralegals or assistants, but work closely and directly with their attorney at every stage of the process — from the first intake meeting to the completion of the case. With the help of their stellar team and more than 40 years of combined experience practicing law in South Carolina, Johnnie Fulton, Andrew C. Barr and Valerie Fulton are ready to take on cases large and small, from slip-and-fall cases to large multimillion-dollar lawsuits.

Attorney Johnnie Fulton focuses the majority of her practice on workers’ compensation claims and Social Security disability. She takes an active role in several professional organizations, including serving as current sustaining member and former president of the South Carolina Claimants Attorneys for Workers’ Compensation (currently known as Injured Workers’Advocates). She has also served as a board member for the South Carolina Workers’ Compensation Education Association.

Attorney Andrew C. Barr focuses his practice on handling personal injury, workers’ compensation and product liability cases. He is a member of numerous local and national bar associations, including the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, and is board certified in Civil Trial Advocacy by the National Board of Trial Advocacy.

Attorney Valerie Fulton is the newest member to join the team. Specializing in personal injury and workers’ compensation law, Valerie combines proven talent with fluency in Spanish, enabling the firm to better serve the Upstate’s rapidly growing Spanish-speaking community.

Together, the attorneys and support staff at Fulton & Barr stand ready to ensure that every client they serve receives unparalleled personal care and attention, and the legal outcome they deserve.

215 West Stone Avenue, Greenville, SC

864.235.3154 | FultonBarr.com