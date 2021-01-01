Best Lawyers: Anthony Law LLC

Jay Anthony practices in a variety of litigation areas, including construction law, business litigation and personal injury. A former law clerk on the S.C. Supreme Court, Anthony also practices appellate law and has handled cases at all levels of the South Carolina appellate system.

In addition to Best Lawyers, Anthony has been named to Greenville Business Magazine’s Legal Elite in Personal Injury, Construction Law, Insurance Law and Business Litigation, based on votes of his colleagues. In past years he was named to Greenville Business Magazine’s Best & Brightest Under 35 and was selected to the Chamber’s Leadership Greenville program.