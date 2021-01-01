Best Lawyers: Parham Smith & Archenhold

Parham Smith & Archenhold is a medical malpractice law firm headquartered in Greenville with additional offices in Spartanburg and Charleston. The firm practices across South Carolina and parts of North Carolina. Since opening its doors in Greenville, the firm has handled over 5,000 cases.

Because of its focus, the firm had the opportunity to help surgical patients who contracted mycobacteria from the use of a heart-lung machine. They also served as lead counsel in the Spartanburg County case involving a death and serious injuries of children resulting from the miniature train derailment at Cleveland Park.

Blake Smith joined Mike Parham, a founding partner in the firm, in 1997 and rose to managing partner in 2012. “Mike Parham was an incredible lawyer, mentor and, ultimately, friend,” said Smith. “He set the foundation for everything that we are doing now, and we hope to continue his legacy in a manner in which he would be proud. He taught us so much, and we are grateful for the time we spent with him. Having the opportunity to practice beside him in the court room was an honor and a privilege, which I continue to appreciate throughout my career.”

“I like to think of my story as a success story for sure, “ said Smith, who actually started with the firm as a runner/courier between Clemson and Alabama’s Samford University’s Cumberland School of Law.

Brooke Archenhold, also a graduate of Clemson University and Samford University Cumberland School of Law, joined the firm in 2002. Her partnership with Smith has proved successful and she has seen the firm continue to grow in its ability to handle complex litigation, while providing a guiding hand to clients who often find the process confusing and frightening.

“We recognize the process can be daunting, and it is our job to impart knowledge by explaining the nuts and bolts, while at the same time relating to clients in a compassionate way. We also appreciate the fact that we do this every day; our clients do not. It is our job to ease the burden of the unknown, ” said Archenhold.

Presently the firm has five lawyers, including the partners, Ashlee Winkler, Grey Wicker, and of counsel Mike Spears, who continues to practice in Charleston, having practiced in his own firm for decades in Spartanburg. Support staff includes an additional nine employees and a legal nurse consultant.

The firm’s main goal is to evaluate cases in an efficient and timely manner, while strengthening their clients’ position.

15 Washington Park, Greenville, SC

864.242.9008 | parhamlaw.com