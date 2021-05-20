Billy Newsome of Newsome Law named ACTEC Fellow

Billy Newsome, owner of Newsome Law, a solutions-focused tax, estate, and trust firm, has been chosen as a Fellow of The American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC).

ACTEC peer-elected 43 Fellows for 2021, with representatives from across the United States and a select few international candidates. Newsome is the only Fellow named from South Carolina in this year’s class.

ACTEC Fellows are highly talented trust and estate lawyers. Fellows are required to have more than 10 years of experience in the active practice of probate and trust law, or estate planning, and Fellows are elected based on their exceptional skill, reputation, and contributions to the field of trust and estate law through lecturing, teaching, writing and participation in the bar.

“I am honored to be named an ACTEC Fellow,” Newsome said. “To be elected by my peers and recognized for my contributions to the field is something I do not take for granted. I am proud and grateful to represent South Carolina among this year’s national and international ACTEC Fellows. I look forward to enhancing my client service through my experience as a Fellow.”

Along with being an ACTEC Fellow, Newsome is also certified by the South Carolina Supreme Court as a specialist in estate planning and probate law. He is also an adjunct professor at the University of South Carolina School of Law, a member of the Probate Estate Planning and Trust Council of the South Carolina Bar and a commissioner of the South Carolina Education Lottery.

For more information about ACTEC, visit their website. More information about Billy Newsome and his work accomplishments can be found at Newsome Law’s website.

Newsome Law assists high net worth individuals and business owners by structuring their estate and business succession plans. The firm also represents individual and corporate fiduciaries in complex estate and trust administration and assists tax exempt organizations in complying with 501(c)(3) rules and regulations. Additionally, the firm provides general tax and business advice to individuals and businesses. Learn more about Newsome Law at https://www.newsomelawsc.com/.