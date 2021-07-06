A pool full of color and free of the shivers

Genco builds Goldfish Swim School’s first learn-to-swim facility in South Carolina

It’s designed for novice swimmers—and built by the most experienced commercial pool team in town.

When Goldfish Swim School decided to open its first Greenville location, the learn-to-swim franchise partnered with Genco Pools & Spas on the pool portion of the new construction project overseen by general contractor Miles Construction. A locally-owned company with a long and proven track record in commercial pool construction, Genco poured its talent into the state-of-the-art facility where Goldfish’s young swimmers can gain confidence and skills in a safe, fun environment.

“The moment you walk in, you are immersed in a fully-themed swim school,” says Tiffany Keyser, general manager at Goldfish. “You’ll see tropical colors, a giant mural in the pool and even our mascot, Bubbles the Goldfish.”

Providing swim lessons and safety instruction for children as young as 4 months and as old as 12 years, Goldfish caters to swimmers of all ability levels with lifeguard-trained instructors.

Goldfish has locations nationwide, but the Greenville location is the first in South Carolina.

“It’s great for the Greenville community,” says Keyser. “It’s great for our local families to get individual attention for their young swimmers in an environment that is tailored just for them.”

That environment includes a salt-water pool featuring a ChlorKing NEXGEN chlorination system that provides a sanitary, safe experience for young swimmers. The Goldfish Swim School pool is heated to an inviting 90 degrees to help new swimmers become comfortable in the water without the shivers. It’s less than 4 feet at its deepest point and holds 50,000 gallons of sparkling, warm water.

Genco Pools has been the Upstate’s go-to partner for public pool projects — and an advocate for swimming safety — since it was founded in 1983. Genco has built pools for the Greenville YMCA, Greenville County Aquatic Complex and the Kroc Center, all of which offer swimmer safety lessons for beginning swimmers.

“Formal swimming lessons can reduce the risk of drowning by 88%,” says Todd Edwards, director of sales and business development at Genco, citing the USA Swimming Foundation.

According to an American Red Cross report, 85% of Americans say they can swim. However, only 56% can actually perform these five basic life-saving skills:

Step or jump into water over one’s head.

Return to the surface and float or tread water for one minute.

Turn around in a full circle and find an exit.

Swim 25 yards to the exit without stopping.

Exit from the water without using the ladder.

Genco Pools and Goldfish Swim School are committed to educating the public on swimming safety to reduce the number of swimming-related accidents. Edwards says, “It’s impossible to over-stress the importance of enrolling children in a series of progressive swim lessons led by certified instructors, and we at Genco want to be part of that solution.”

For more information, visit GoldfishSwimSchool.com/Greenville.