Ransomware attacks target small businesses too. Is yours prepared?

“How long can your company run on pen and paper?”

This is the question we have to ask our customers these days because without the proper security infrastructure, it’s only a matter of time before your company gets attacked and you’re forced to work offline until we can get you back up and running — and that’s IF we can get your data recovered.

Nowadays, there is a cyberattack EVERY 39 seconds. With the recent news surfacing about the attacks against Colonial Pipeline and global meat producer JBS (who collectively paid more than $18 million in ransoms), it has become increasingly evident these attacks are NOT slowing down. In fact, there is a growing business of “ransomware as a service,” where anyone with the intention of conducting such acts can acquire the tools and software necessary to carry them out.

A huge misconception among small business owners is, “We’re too small for any hackers to even want to try and attack us. We don’t have half the money that these big companies have.”” It’s understandable that so many folks think this way, given we only really hear about the BIG attacks in the news. But if you took a look at your organization’s firewall logs (the gatekeeper of your network), you’d be scared of what you saw.

The question you should be asking yourself is if your company could RECOVER from such an attack and if you can, how long would it take before you would be back up and fully operational? Does your company have a disaster recovery plan? A Ransomware Response Plan? If so, do you test them? Do you have an estimate of how much revenue your company would lose during that time span?

If you can’t confidently answer all of those questions and be comfortable with their answers, you need to call us YESTERDAY. Few smaller and medium-sized businesses have the resources to protect themselves against these threats, but EVERY company needs proper protection.

