Let Novus Advisors help you achieve FINANCIAL CONFIDENCE

You work hard for your money but many people do not know how to manage their financial portfolios. The good news is it does not have to be this way.

So, take a weight off your mind. Novus Advisors is well-prepared to brighten your financial future

Hire Novus Advisors

We are an independent, fee-only, SEC-registered investment adviser based in Greenville. Our team of professionals averages more than 25 years of experience helping clients achieve their financial goals. All you’ll have to do is schedule a complimentary consultation. Our trusted investment advisors will take it from there

What do we do?

From managing individual accounts to complex portfolios packed with diverse assets, we will help you put together a strategic plan designed to meet your objectives. But our services will not end there. We will continue to work with you for as long as it takes to achieve your goals. We specialize in investment management, financial and retirement planning, and 401(k) planning and consulting.

Who are our customers?

Novus Advisors serves individual and institutional clients across the United States, providing financial advice that is tailored to their individual situations and desires. Our clients come from a wide range of backgrounds, with portfolios ranging from a few thousand dollars to millions.

Why is Novus Advisors a great choice for you?

Because we are an independent firm with no affiliation to large banks or brokerage houses, we can truly focus on what matters most to our clients and provide them with the options we think are best. Regardless of age or status, if you’re interested in putting your money to work, we’re here to guide you.

DISCLOSURE: Diversification does not guarantee a profit or protect against a loss in a declining market. It is a method used to help manage investment risk.