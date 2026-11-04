Building community through the game of hockey

As the Upstate continues to grow, so does a community built around a sport that once seemed unlikely to thrive in the South.

At Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville Swamp Rabbits hockey has become more than what happens on the ice. It’s about families creating traditions, lifelong hockey fans sharing their passion with a new generation, businesses entertaining employees and clients, and thousands of people coming together to represent Greenville.

Across the South, hockey continues to find new fans, new players and new communities. Greenville has been proud to help lead that growth.

“Hockey has a unique way of bringing people together,” said Tim Vieira, president of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. “When you walk into Bon Secours Wellness Arena on game night, you see families, longtime fans, first-time guests, local businesses, and people from across the Upstate all sharing the same experience.”

For the Swamp Rabbits, growing the game means creating an environment where everyone can feel part of it. From the energy of a packed arena to community appearances, youth hockey, theme nights and family outings, each connection helps introduce someone new to the sport.