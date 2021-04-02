Concierge primary care: How is it different?

Concierge primary care — how does it differ from traditional primary care?

In a nutshell, concierge medicine means fewer patients per doctor, greater access to your physician, and a more personal, prevention-focused approach to health care.

Traditional primary care is what most people are familiar with — find a doctor in your network and schedule an appointment when you have a problem. This often involves a lot of waiting: waiting for your appointment, in the lobby, and in the exam room. Studies show that many patients end up getting only 7-10 minutes with the doctor.

That is barely any time to discuss symptoms and the experiences of the individual, and that discussion is often key to diagnosing, treating and preventing illness.

While a primary care doctor may have 3,000-4,000 patients and see 30-40 people per day, a concierge physician will often only have a few hundred total patients and will see between six and 10 people per day. That means longer appointments, often 30 minutes or more, that build the relationship and allow time for follow-up, research and collaborating with other specialists.

In addition to less waiting and longer appointments, concierge care typically also includes 24/7/365 access to care, giving patients the peace of mind from knowing they can get the care they need, when they need it.

It also includes a focus on prevention, with annual advanced physicals that allow you and your doctor to make a plan to achieve your health goals while preventing illness, disease and injury before they happen.

For patients frustrated with the all-too-common health care experience of waiting for long periods to spend a short amount of time with a physician, concierge medicine is a welcome alternative.

Interested in concierge medicine in the Upstate? Our advice is to check out your options. Do a Google search. Visit websites (ours is www.partnermd.com). Schedule a consultation — we’re glad to schedule a meet-and-greet with one of our Greenville physicians currently taking new patients. Our main goal is to help you find the right fit for you and your health.