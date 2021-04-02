Cover Story…

Automatic pool covers offer safety, savings and convenience – at the flip of a switch

When Paul and Darlene Sparks built a pool in their backyard, they invested in a Coverstar automatic pool cover — but what the Upstate South Carolina couple really bought was peace of mind.

“An automatic pool cover adds an extra layer of safety,” says Darlene Sparks. “You hear about the tragedies that happen. It takes less than 30 seconds to cover our pool, so we don’t have to worry when we aren’t in the backyard or when we’re not at home.”

Indeed, while pools are everyone’s favorite at-home amenity, they come with risks. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 10 people die each day from unintentional drowning; about one in five of these deaths are children ages 14 and younger. And for every child who dies from drowning, another five are seen in the emergency room for nonfatal submersion injuries.

Scary statistics, but there is a solution.

“A cover is the No. 1 safety feature you can have on your pool,” says Tim Pigott, a Coverstar Central representative, noting that his company’s products are engineered to create an impenetrable barrier that prevents children, pets or uninvited guests from entering an unattended pool. “Our covers can hold the weight of an entire family — you can walk across them — so you know it’s safe for kids.”

When in use, a Coverstar autocover directly seals off the pool, making it potentially more reliable than a fence alone — even if someone accesses the pool area, they cannot get into the water without the owner’s permission. That’s because the control switch requires a key to unlock the cover plate or a four-digit code to gain access.

Beyond the added security, autocovers offer savings in both time and money. They’re convenient to use, too, gliding on and off at the touch of a button or flip of a switch.

Covers keep out debris so it’s easier to keep the water clean. A consistently used autocover reduces water evaporation — and therefore chemical evaporation — thus minimizing the time and expense of maintenance. A covered pool retains its heat, making it less costly and more environmentally friendly to keep the water comfortably warm.

“By reducing energy and chemical usage, you can save hundreds of dollars — in some cases a thousand dollars — per year on a standard backyard pool,” Pigott says.

Eventually, the savings could pay for the cost of the cover via:

90% reduction in water evaporation

70% reduction in chemical use

70% reduction in pool heating costs

50% reduction in electricity costs

What’s more, in a mild climate like South Carolina, an automatic pool cover extends the swimming season.

“With our automatic cover, when winter days are warm — as they often are around here — it’s fast and easy to heat and uncover the pool,” Sparks says. “Last year our teenage daughter and her friends jumped in the pool on New Year’s Eve!”

The Sparks family partnered with Genco Pools & Spas on their pool project. With breadth and depth of experience more than three decades deep, Genco is the leader in automatic pool cover installations in the Upstate region.

“We are big believers in the safety benefits of autocovers,” says Todd Edwards, Genco’s director of sales and business development. “We’re committed to installing the industry’s best automatic pool covers — on new pools as well as aftermarket — at prices that make it a positive long-term investment.”

The goal, Edwards says, is worry-free pool ownership.

“Our automatic pool cover was a luxury expense, but it works perfectly,” Sparks says. “I wouldn’t have a pool without one.”