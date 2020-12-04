Almost every business uses some sort of business consultant: legal counsel from your outside attorney, strategy advice from a consulting firm, financial advice from a CPA or CFA. You don’t make business decisions without listening to their advice.

During COVID-19, who are you trusting for medical advice for your company? Just like enlisting outside legal counsel to interpret and advise on legal matters, a business consultant with a medical background — a physician — has the training to digest the latest information and provide sound advice that’s tailored to your business.

As an executive health provider, we’ve worked hand-in-hand with companies to keep executives and employees safe. Our doctors have consulted with companies big and small as their medical counsel, helping them navigate the challenges brought on by COVID-19.

So how can enlisting a physician to be your trusted, medically trained adviser help your business?

They can help implement policies to keep your workforce safe.

No matter if you are a small business owner with a handful of employees or a corporation with hundreds, their safety should be your No. 1 priority.

Does everyone need to work from home? How often does the office need to be cleaned, and how? Should employees close their doors? How is our air quality? And as we get closer to a vaccine, what issues might arise for your employees? Getting business advice from a physician gives you a resource to lean on for informed guidance.

They can develop plans to reduce your key person risk.

During this pandemic, the health and safety of every employee should be at the top of your mind. But with any business, there are key individuals who are particularly important to your company’s success.

A medically trained advisor can help make sure the most important people in your company are minimizing their chances of exposure and maximizing the resiliency of their own immune systems.

They provide realistic guidance on future planning.

Business leaders are now trying to plan next year without knowing what next year is going to be like. When might we begin to return to normal? When will regular business travel be safe? Talking with a physician can help you plan many aspects of your business during, and beyond, COVID-19.

