Erhardt+Leimer Inc.: Delivering total control in rubber and tire manufacturing

A manufacturer’s ability to ensure timely delivery of high-quality products is tested by technological advancements and market demands. In the rubber and tire manufacturing sector, for instance, companies rely on next-gen automation and inspection hardware and software offerings to cope with the surge in customer requirements. Consequently, these manufacturers are expected to steer away from data complexities and operational inefficiencies that eventually lead to subpar quality in the delivery of end products.

Erhardt+Leimer — a pioneer of industrial automation — addresses the aforementioned challenges through a holistic approach to process control, customer engagement and production automation within the rubber and tire manufacturing industry. “Unlike our contemporaries that offer products capable of enhancing a single manufacturing process, we provide a complete solution for all the manufacturing needs of our clients within the rubber and tire industry,” says Todd Guzzardo, president of Erhardt+Leimer.

Erhardt+Leimer’s portfolio can be categorized into two major sections: automation and inspection. Under its wide range of offerings, Erhardt+Leimer has put together a web guiding system, supported by infrared, optical, and laser sensors that can detect even the smallest deformities in the manufacturing line and the end-product. The web guiding systems also boasts digital controllers with Ethernet connections and actuators that provide users with unprecedented control over their automation processes. Erhardt+Leimer also offers web spreading/width control systems that are backed by the same technology and Ethernet-based connectivity as its web guiding system. “Our ability to offer users web management capabilities through our Ethernet controller is what sets us apart from our contemporaries,” adds Guzzardo.

On the other hand, the company’s tension measurement and tension control systems enable users to measure the tension on load cells. Erhardt+Leimer’s tension-specific solutions support a variety of load cells, including flange, pillow block and roller head types. Another core functionality offered by the company’s tension measurement and control systems is their ability to integrate with multiple amplifier variants — analog, PAD-controlled and the combination of the two — to satisfy various client needs. Additionally, these offerings support a wide tension-measuring range (0.1 kN to 10 kN) and Ethernet connectivity to facilitate communication via programmable logic controllers (PLCs).

“Unlike our contemporaries that offer products capable of enhancing a single manufacturing process, we provide a complete solution for all the manufacturing needs of our clients within the rubber and tire industry.”

Founded in 1919, the company boasts unmatched expertise in providing process control equipment to multiple industry sectors such as tire and rubber, textile, converting, printing and corrugating, among others. And according to Maulik Desai, sales division manager of tire and rubber at Erhardt+Leimer, the company’s customer engagement methodology plays a massive role in its success. At the commencement of an engagement, Erhardt+Leimer’s sales team gathers necessary information pertaining to a client’s business prerequisites and provides critical insights on the same to the company’s highly competent development team. Following this, the development team chooses the product that is best suited to the customer’s needs and builds complementary software geared to enhance the implementation of the said products.

With such unparalleled capabilities, Erhardt+Leimer has built a global operational footprint and partner network, which extends to 19 different countries and 100 offices across the world. “Our global footprint allows us to assist clients and ensure the timely delivery of our equipment regardless of their location,” states Guzzardo. With its comprehensive coverage and innovative approach to product development, Erhardt+Leimer has expanded its market share sevenfold in the last five years, consistently backed by its customer support team that serves clients 24/7. Moving ahead, the company is planning to launch its EL.net platform to assist manufacturers in connecting all the deployments within their production line and build a manufacturing environment that is in lockstep with the Industry 4.0. “Through EL.net, we aspire to empower clients in gaining total control of implementations beyond their inspection processes and ensure continuous delivery of superior products,” concludes Desai.