First Bank: Built for what’s next. Committed to the Carolinas.

Growth rarely arrives as a simple decision.

It can look like a new location, a major equipment purchase, an acquisition, a leadership transition or a moment when a business owner realizes the company has outgrown its current financial strategy. In those moments, access to capital matters. Just as important is access to a banker who understands the pressure, possibility and responsibility behind the decision.

That is where First Bank’s Upstate commercial banking team stands apart.

The team brings local knowledge, seasoned judgment and the resources of a financial institution with approximately $13 billion in assets. But scale alone is not the story. The difference is in how that strength is delivered: through accessible bankers, responsive decision-making and relationships built around the long-term goals of each client.

For 91 years, First Bank has helped businesses and communities across the Carolinas move forward. Founded in 1935, the bank has grown while holding closely to the personal service that shaped its earliest relationships. Today, First Bank offers a broad range of commercial banking solutions, including working capital and equipment financing, commercial real estate lending, treasury management and specialized support for businesses navigating growth, change and opportunity.

That combination of strength and service has earned national recognition. First Bank ranked No. 23 on Forbes’ 2026 list of America’s Best Banks, reflecting the financial performance behind the relationship-driven experience clients see every day.

“Our clients are making decisions that can shape the future of their businesses, their employees and their families,” said Chris Robinson, senior vice president and area executive for Upstate South Carolina. “They deserve a banking partner who understands the numbers, but also understands what is at stake. Our role is to bring the experience, perspective and responsiveness that help them move forward with confidence.”

First Bancorp, the parent company of First Bank, also recently announced an agreement to acquire First Carolina Bancshares Corp., the parent company of Carolina Bank & Trust Co. The proposed transaction reflects another meaningful investment in the Carolinas and will further expand First Bank’s presence in South Carolina.

Upon completion, First Bank is expected to rank among the top 10 institutions in deposit market share in both North Carolina and South Carolina, based on FDIC deposit data. That growth is about more than footprint. It is about bringing greater reach, broader capabilities and deeper resources to the businesses helping shape the region’s future.

The Upstate is moving quickly. New industries are arriving. Established companies are evolving. Entrepreneurs are building what comes next. First Bank’s commercial team is ready to meet them there.

First Bank

864-770-1000

localfirstbank.com

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