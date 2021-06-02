Forbes names Huddleston as one of America’s Top Women Wealth Advisors

Michele Casey Huddleston, CFP, ChFC, CLU, CRPC, APMA, a Private Wealth Advisor with Ameriprise Financial in Greenville, South Carolina, was named to the list of “Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors” published by Forbes Magazine.

The list recognizes financial advisors who have demonstrated high levels of ethical standards, professionalism and success in the business. The rankings are based on data provided by thousands of the nation’s most productive advisors.

Huddleston was chosen based on assets under management, industry experience, compliance record and best practices in her practice and approach to working with clients.

Huddleston is part of a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc.

As a private wealth advisory practice, Huddleston & Associates provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations and provided in one-on-one relationships with their clients.

Huddleston has 23 years of experience with Ameriprise Financial.

For more information, please contact Cathryn Lopez at 864-250-3000 or visit the Ameriprise office at 465 Woodruff Road, Greenville, South Carolina.

About Ameriprise Financial: At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive advisory, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors’ financial needs. For more information, visit ameriprise.com or michelehuddleston.com.