Forbes names Panuccio, Schoen ‘Best In-State Wealth Advisors’

Anthony Panuccio and Craigen Schoen, both managing directors of Investments with Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC, were among the Raymond James-affiliated advisors named to the Forbes list of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors. The list, which recognizes advisors from national, regional and independent firms, was released online February 11, 2021.

The Forbes ranking of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone and in-person due diligence interviews and quantitative data. Those advisors that are considered have a minimum of seven years’ experience and the algorithm weights factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices in their practices and approach to working with clients. Portfolio performance is not a criteria due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK receives a fee in exchange for rankings. This ranking is not indicative of advisor’s future performance, is not an endorsement, and may not be representative of individual clients’ experience. Neither Raymond James nor any of its Financial Advisors or RIA firms pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating.

Panuccio and Schoen each maintain offices at 112 Haywood Rd. in Greenville. To reach either of the advisors, more information can be found at rjupstate.com or by calling 864-289-2100.