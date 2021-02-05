Tech makes a splash

Innovative equipment enhances water purity in swimming pools

Advanced technology is making a splash in the aquatics industry, with supplemental disinfectant systems that ensure the cleanest, safest water possible in commercial and residential swimming pools.

“Today’s high-tech products deliver a powerful trio of disinfectants – ultraviolet light, ozone and hydroxyl radicals via advanced oxidation,” says Todd Edwards, director of sales and marketing at Genco Pools & Spas. “This triad destroys 99.9% of the chlorine-resistant microorganisms that might otherwise be swimming alongside the people in your pool.”

Chlorine – the most commonly utilized disinfectant in pools, spas and splash pads – is relatively effective on its own, but without supplementation there are drawbacks.

Chlorine reacts with human sweat, urea and cosmetics to produce chloramines, a byproduct most recognizable for its unpleasant odor and propensity to irritate swimmers’ eyes and skin. If you’ve ever noticed an overwhelmingly strong chlorine smell at an indoor pool facility, what you actually smelled – and inhaled – are hazardous chloramines.

What’s more, some pathogens are dangerously resistant to chlorine. If you’ve ever suffered gastrointestinal distress after being in a pool, spa or hot tub, you likely fell victim to C. parvum, giardia, cryptosporidium or some other nasty parasite that’s able to survive in chlorinated water.

That’s why the CDC’s Model Aquatic Health Code recommends a supplemental disinfectant method – and why Genco Pools & Spas carries the industry’s most comprehensive options to ensure safer, softer water by reducing chloramines and neutralizing pathogens.

Genco partners with Hayward, a leader in all-in-one advanced oxidation units such as HydroRite UV for commercial applications and HydraPure for residential. Available for easy installation in new or existing pools, these systems collaborate with chlorine while also utilizing ultraviolet light, ozone and hydroxyl radicals in order to:

Improve air and water quality

Destroy 99.9% of chlorine-resistant bacteria and viruses

Protect against recreational waterborne illnesses

Reduce skin-irritating chloramines by 50% or more

Save money by reducing chlorine demand by at least 50%

Reduce the use of chemicals, thus making pool care more eco-friendly

“Hayward’s advanced oxidation systems offer three layers of extra protection, beyond what you’d get with chlorine or bromide alone,” says Ryan Glorioso, chemical automation specialist with Hayward Commercial Aquatics of the Southeast. “The pandemic has made all of us hyper-aware of germs. People think of pools as safe places to exercise and play – and they are, assuming pure, clean water.”

These three extra levels of defense come via dual waves of ultraviolet light. Lower-wavelength UV light creates ozone, a more potent oxidizer than chlorine alone. Higher-wavelength UV light breaks down bacteria and prevents them from reproducing. Combined, they create hydroxyl radicals, the second most potent oxidizer in the world and the most powerful disinfectant allowed in pools.

“This technology offers a level of water purity unmatched by any other method,” Glorioso says, noting the HydroRite and HydraPure systems are also:

Easy to install, whether during new construction or as an aftermarket upgrade

Easy to maintain

Efficient, with models capable of handling up to 352 gallons per minute

Compact, with all-in-one units and a small footprint on the filter pad

Cost-effective

Environmentally friendly

With breadth and depth of experience more than three decades deep, Genco Pools & Spas designs, builds and services residential and commercial pools, spas, splash pads and more. The locally owned company is the go-to knowledge center for health-focused products that simplify pool ownership. Stop by today to learn more about advanced oxidation systems to supplement your pool’s chlorine sanitation method.