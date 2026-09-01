In today’s economic landscape, securing your financial future and supporting future generations requires far more than a basic investment portfolio. Retirement is no longer a simple finish line but a complex moving target impacted by market shifts and tax nuances. It demands a deeply customized strategy and trusted partners with the expertise to develop and maintain it.

Unmatched service

Many firms claim their investments are personalized but make only minor adjustments to a generic playbook. Godsey & Gibb provides institutional-quality wealth management by applying techniques for individuals and families like those typically reserved for corporate pensions and college endowments.

“We vigorously research investments, down to the individual companies, to find the right options for our clients,” said Dan Savage, managing director of the Greenville office. “We are most definitely client-driven — never product-driven.”

Independent advice

Since its founding, Godsey & Gibb has been completely independent with no parent company pressuring advisors to use proprietary products or push offerings like mortgages or insurance onto clients.

“Even some relatively small firms are owned by parent companies, which can translate to selling and profiting in ways that don’t serve the client’s best interests,” said Michael Gibb, president and CEO. “Some firms strive to reduce client contact to save time and money, but our goal is to spend all the necessary time with those we serve, so they feel heard and supported.”

Local roots

Founded in 1985 in Richmond, Virginia, Godsey & Gibb has offices in four states, but its Upstate representatives are 100 percent local. Savage led the expansion to South Carolina in 2011 and has spent more than 30 years in financial services, working with multiple generations of families to build and preserve wealth. His time with clients helps them weather transitions, create legacies and align financial plans with personal goals and values.

Working alongside Savage is Wealth Advisor Kyle Fischer, an Upstate local whose background encompasses accounting and financial planning. Fischer began his career auditing corporate financial statements to assess risk and financial vulnerabilities, and this experience enhanced his ability to create investment plans that avoid unnecessary risk.

That local commitment extends beyond client relationships. Godsey & Gibb is a Clemson Tigers™ Small Business Partner — they joined forces as an acknowledgment of the firm’s ties to the Upstate community and its belief that building lasting relationships means being present in the places and institutions that matter to the people they serve.

The firm’s in-house CPA team prepares tax returns, partners with advisors on tax-efficient investment tactics and offers estate planning assistance to help ensure assets transfer efficiently to heirs.

“True financial stewardship is about enduring wealth and enduring relationships,” Savage said. “As we adapt to continuous shifts in the market, we dedicate ourselves to your family’s goals and establish a powerful, collaborative path forward.”