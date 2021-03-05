Interior Elements expands to Greenville



The commercial furniture dealership continues to thrive with its secret to success.



There is a world of endless possibilities to discover inside the new Interior Elements showroom in Greenville. Located at 1122 S. Main St. on the West End of downtown, the commercial furniture and design business offers furnishings for modern offices, health care facilities, K-12 to higher ed learning institutions, and governmental entities throughout the Southeast and now even more prominently in the Upstate area.



“Greenville has obviously been growing significantly for years,” says Will Tuten, market development manager for Interior Elements of Greenville. “We know this is an attractive place for companies to recruit to, and people are constantly moving here. It has been a great market for us already, and we look forward to building upon our early success.”



Interior Elements has expanded steadily over its nearly thirteenth year history with offices in Columbia, South Carolina; Charlotte, North Carolina; Raleigh, North Carolina; Birmingham, Alabama; Jackson, Mississippi; and now Greenville.



“We work alongside the architectural and design firms,” says Bryan Mullins, Interior Elements executive vice-president of market development. “We follow the firms’ vision from inception to completion.”

Interior Elements has been able to thrive in a competitive marketplace due to its in-house talent and how that talent is empowered.



“We have 21 interior designers on staff, more designers than sales reps,” Mullins says. “That’s really unusual for furniture dealers to have more designers than salespeople. Fortunately for us, a lot of our competitors don’t value the design process. We believe that our interior designer team is the ‘secret sauce’ and one that really makes our company successful.”



The IE designers are hands-on with projects from beginning to end and work alongside the IE market development reps to provide an industry-leading client experience.



“We refer to it as ‘holistic project management,’” Mullins says, “meaning that the designer encompasses every portion of that project. Not only are they the interior designer, but they’re also the project manager. They manage projects from the design phase to the implementation phase to the installation phase.”



Mullins says their holistic approach has further fueled IE’s success through streamlined communication.



“What this approach does for our clients is it gives them that singular point of contact,” he says. “Our clients and A&D relationships have a direct line of communication to our designers, allowing our clients to move quickly while helping avoid the pitfalls of miscommunication.”

With an organic formula of attention and efficiency, IE Greenville invites clients to not only discover its world of endless possibilities, but also to easily see those possibilities turned into reality.