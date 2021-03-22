Kevin Bryant joins Marsh as US Public Entity Practice leader

Marsh, the world’s leading insurance broker and risk advisor, announced that Kevin Bryant has joined the firm to lead its National Public Entity Industry Practice. In this role, Bryant will ensure that state and local government and not-for-profit clients across the U.S. receive public sector expertise, insights, and transactional services.

Mr. Bryant joins Marsh from Aon, where he spent the last 14 years as executive vice president and resident managing director for Aon’s Greenville office. He brings more than 30 years of experience in the insurance brokerage industry, with particular expertise in assisting clients — including nonprofits and public entities — with property, casualty and employee benefit strategies with an emphasis on cost containment.

Bryant will remain in Greenville and report to Jeffrey Alpaugh, Marsh’s U.S. and Canada Growth and Industry Leader.