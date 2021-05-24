MDT announces 50,000-square-foot manufacturing facility

Marlboro Development Team, Inc. (MDT) is pleased to announce the completion of a new, 50,000-square-foot manufacturing facility for KP Components, Inc.

KP Components, an affiliate of Denmark-based KP Components Group A/S, specializes in precision automated CNC machining of complex parts for a variety of industries. The Easley, South Carolina operation has grown since they located their first U.S.-based facility in 2011 in Pickens County. Continued growth over the last decade led to the selection of MDT to develop a new world class manufacturing facility.

Completed in January 2021 and located on an 8-acre site on Sheriff Mill Road in, the new facility will house production, distribution and offices. The building features 28’ clear height, fully-conditioned production and warehouse space, heavy power, and employee parking, as well as significant expansion capabilities.

“MDT is a valued partner to KP Components and it has been a pleasure to work with them throughout this process and we are thrilled with the finished product,” said KP Components General Manager, Sean Connolly. “This new facility not only affords KP a location to better serve our existing clients but also provides us with the needed capacity to court new business and create additional jobs for the citizens of this community. KP would like to thank the assistance we have gotten from Danfoss Power Solutions, Pickens County, the City of Easley, Alliance Pickens, the South Carolina Department of Commerce, and our utility partners as we navigated through this growth strategy.”

“At MDT, we take tremendous pride in working with manufacturers to facilitate the creation of well-paying and highly skilled jobs in the communities in which they serve,” said Brian Nash, senior vice president of MDT. “KP Components is a great example of an international manufacturer continuing to invest in South Carolina and MDT is excited about this new partnership and we look forward to facilitating their continued growth.”

About Marlboro Development Team, Inc.

Marlboro Development Team is a South Carolina based real estate developer focused on single tenant build-to-suits, value-add acquisitions, and strategic investments throughout the United States. The senior management of MDT has a proven track record of 100+ years of development experience with successful delivery of over 10 million square feet across a broad spectrum of development projects including industrial, retail, and commercial.