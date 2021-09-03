Four alternatives to traditional primary care

You’re fed up with the traditional primary care experience. You can’t stand waiting days or weeks for an appointment and who knows how long in a lobby or exam room.

You’re done seeing a doctor who doesn’t have the time to get to truly know you. And you’re done getting roughly 10 minutes with your traditional primary care doctor, if you’re lucky.

In short, you want a better primary care experience. Here are four options.

01 Concierge medicine

Concierge medicine is membership medicine. You are responsible for a membership fee — most often paid monthly or annually — to be a patient. This allows your concierge doctor to dramatically reduce how many total patients they see — often from 3,000 or 4,000 to 500 or 600.

In return, you get a better primary care experience — same day or next day sick-care appointments that last at least 30 minutes, little-to-no waiting in lobbies or exam rooms, 24/7/365 access to care, coordination of care with all your specialists, and more.

Concierge medicine allows you to develop a partnership with a doctor who has the time to get to know you and your goals and provide you with personalized care to help you achieve your goals.

02 Direct pay primary care

Direct pay primary care is often confused with concierge medicine. They’re similar — but not quite the same. The primary difference is how the two deal with insurance.

Most concierge medicine practices accept most major insurance carriers and your health insurance covers the same services as it does with traditional primary care. Direct pay primary care practices don’t accept any health insurance. You pay out-of-pocket for any medical services provided.

You may run into some situations with practices touting themselves as a concierge practice, but really, they are direct pay. It’s important to understand the difference so you can make the right decision for your care and your insurance plan.

03 Urgent care

These are the retail clinics — Doctors Care, AFC, MinuteClinic, for example. You can use urgent care for your primary care and many people do. However, it can be difficult to establish a long-term relationship with a doctor. Also, most urgent care clinics do not take appointments. It’s walk-in care but, because they are open to everyone, you might be waiting in the lobby quite awhile.

04 Online-only primary care

This model has grown in popularity as technology has become more advanced. While extremely convenient — you can talk to a doctor via video if you’re lying in bed with the flu, on a business trip, or on vacation — it can be tough to establish a long-term relationship solely through video chats. And for some issues, it’s just plain difficult to get the best care possible via video.

Know Your Options

You have a handful of alternatives to the traditional primary care model and it’s important to know that the difference between any of these probably isn’t going to be the skill of the doctor.

Primary care doctors, regardless of the type of practice, are typically family or internal medicine physicians and can be either medical doctors or doctors of osteopathy. Within any kind of primary care model, you’ll find capable doctors who strive to provide the best possible care to their patients.

Now, it's up to you to find out which model works the best for you.