Small businesses eligible for up to $10,000 to fight COVID

Greenville County officials have announced a grant, as part of the CARES Act, to help small businesses through the COVID-19 pandemic. The county has $70 million to support small businesses and is offering it in grants up to $10,000 for businesses with 50 or fewer employees. This funding is part of a plan to help Greenville County businesses operate safely during the COVID-19 pandemic, and businesses can use this grant money to cover the purchase of UVC ultraviolet lighting.UVC lighting is a highly effective method of disinfection to help protect your employees and customers from viruses and bacteria living in the air and on surfaces. Germicidal ultraviolet lighting has been used to kill germs in clinical settings for over 40 years. According to an April 2020 white paper by the Illumination Engineering Society, UVC lighting has proven effective in killing COVID-19 in early studies.

FSG can help customers select the appropriate UVC lighting for their facilities and connect the business with the grant application. The grant money will be awarded after the purchase of COVID-19 lighting products and is based on the size of the business. Small businesses with five or fewer employees will receive up to $5,000, and businesses with six-50 employees will receive up to $10,000. Funding ends on Dec. 31, 2020. For more information on UV-C lighting and the Greenville County grant, visit Greenvillecares.info or call 864-810-4281.