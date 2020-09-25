Small businesses eligible for up to $10,000 to fight COVID

FSG can help customers select the appropriate UVC lighting for their facilities and connect the business with the grant application. The grant money will be awarded after the purchase of COVID-19 lighting products and is based on the size of the business. Small businesses with five or fewer employees will receive up to $5,000, and businesses with six-50 employees will receive up to $10,000. Funding ends on Dec. 31, 2020.
For more information on UV-C lighting and the Greenville County grant, visit Greenvillecares.info or call 864-810-4281.