Closing deals and opening doors for clients and our community

Not only does The Capital Corporation have a positive reputation from buyers and sellers for maximizing proceeds from mergers and acquisitions, it’s also well known for community involvement. The charitable company has sponsored over 39 organizations across the Upstate. With expert investment banking specialists across a variety of industries, Fortune 50 clients and access to global buyers through IMAP (International Mergers and Acquisitions Partnership), their growth over the last 30 years has now trickled down to local organizations. Chief Operating Officer Devin Green states, “That’s why we’re giving back to the community in many ways.”

The investment banking firm was founded on the Christian values of C. Dan Adams in 1991. Director of Community Relations Reschin Graham Moore says that Adams’ values play a part in the company’s philanthropy. “He’s a Christian, and demonstrating those values is important to him,” said Moore.

“I’ve always had a strong belief in giving. One piece of that is giving back to the community,” says Adams. Taking care of his employees is at the top of his list, too. The Capital Corporation Caring Committee supports employees during tough times and organizes employee volunteer opportunities. This year, employees assisted the ROC Solid Foundation, which builds playground sets for children fighting pediatric cancer. “It builds a team atmosphere doing community outreach.”

Amplifying local education efforts is one of Adams’ priorities. As sponsors of the Education Spirit Award, “we recognize different organizations or a person every year,” says Moore. This year, OnTrack Greenville was recognized for improving the performance of distressed students. Additionally, Adams serves on the board for Public Education Partners and participates with Make Summer Count program, which donates books and teaches parents how to engage children with reading.

“Mr. Adams thinks it’s very important for children to read by third grade. His mother was an educator, and one of his two daughters teaches in the Greenville County School District. That’s his connection to the education side,” says Moore.

Art is another philanthropic focus for the company. Adams is on the board of the Greenville Symphony Orchestra as president. “It’s been a tough year for the arts as a result of COVID,” says Moore. “They’ve been creating ways to keep the symphony connected with the community.” One of the symphony’s upcoming performances is Holiday at Peace, which starts mid- to late December. Tickets can be purchased online.

With a 90%-plus close rate, the company is making a substantial difference in their clients' lives. It also allows it to give back to the community in a big way.

