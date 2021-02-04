The JOBS Group Acquires Scottie’s & EDS

JOBS Group has completed the acquisition of two new companies, Scottie’s Building Services and Exterior Diagnostic Services (EDS). Established in 1986, both organizations are headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, and operate in the North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia markets.

Scottie’s, led by John (J.D.) McGrath, is a leading provider of building maintenance services, delivering high-rise and low-rise window cleaning, pressure washing, glass and metal restoration, parking deck cleaning and high dusting. EDS, led by Michael MacDonagh, is a commercial waterproofing and restoration general contractor specializing in a wide range of services from sealants, coatings and sealers to masonry, thru-wall flashing and deck coating applications, servicing high-rise facilities to one-story warehouses.

For the past 50 years, JOBS Group, formerly known under the names JOBS and AMST, has been a pioneer in safety and the clear leader in the building surface maintenance and restoration space. By bringing Scottie’s and EDS into JOBS Group, this acquisition will continue to expand JOBS Group geographic footprint along with management and service capabilities by: