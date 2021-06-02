Truliant Federal Credit Union expands into downtown Greenville

Truliant Federal Credit Union will open a hub office in downtown Greenville to support an expansion in the Upstate market to better serve a growing member base.

Truliant has purchased and is renovating a three-story building at 110 W. North St. The top two floors will support ancillary business units, including commercial lending, financial advisors, and mortgage services. Truliant will lease the first floor of the building.

The hub will open in 2022. It will be Truliant’s second Greenville office. Truliant has a 2,500-square-foot branch at 3621 Pelham Road. The credit union has operated in the city for about three decades and plans to strategically add branches in the upstate market.

“The Upstate South Carolina market is one of the largest growing metro regions in the Carolinas. Truliant is an established presence here and we’re fortunate that we can step up our commitment,” said Todd Hall, president and CEO of Truliant. “This new office gives us a home base to cultivate and deepen relationships, expand our services, and broaden our partnerships with community organizations.”

The announcement follows other recent Truliant efforts to better serve members. It will open branches in High Point and Graham, North Carolina, this year. In 2016, Truliant relocated its existing Greenville branch to the more prominent Pelham Road branch near Interstate 85 exit 54, replacing its previous branch at 925 Old Airport Road.

Truliant Federal Credit Union is a mission-driven, not-for-profit financial institution. It improves lives by providing financial guidance and affordable financial services. Truliant was chartered in 1952 and now serves 270,000+ members. Truliant has more than 30 Member Financial Centers in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.