Why the Employee Lifecycle is the key to workforce performance

Every organization wants productive, engaged employees. But understanding why people perform well, disengage, or leave requires looking beyond a satisfaction survey.

Landrum’s proprietary Employee Lifecycle model helps clients understand workforce health at every stage of an employee’s lifecycle with a company; from hiring, through ramp-up, peak performance, burnout, and re-engagement.

“Most companies are really good at measuring worker output,” said Jim Howe, Vice President of Workforce Solutions at Landrum. “We help them understand how to sustain those results. Once you know the why, you can actually change outcomes consistently.”

The model identifies where employees are thriving and where they’re getting stuck, so organizations know when and how to improve the employee experience and ultimately overall business performance.

“When you connect workforce strategy to operational priorities like safety, quality, and cost, you stop treating HR as a support function and start treating it as a growth driver,” Howe said.

The results show up in the numbers. Using Lean principles and standardized process improvements, Landrum helped a wind turbine manufacturer generate more than $300,000 in hard savings while building more efficient operations.

“It’s not just about how many people you need,” Howe said. “It’s about understanding where the vulnerabilities are in their lifecycle and altering processes to help them succeed.”