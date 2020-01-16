A new project is slated for Trade Street in Simpsonville. The Warehouse at Vaughn’s will be a family-friendly venue with a brewery, the Trade Street Marketplace, restaurants and outdoor space.

Demolition has begun on the current structure. The Tap House will be the first to open in the spring with the rest to follow in May or June.

The general contractor and visionary for the new space, Thomas Wirthlin, has lived in Simpsonville for the past 15 years and saw there was an under-served area. “I saw that there was a need for green space, variety of foods and merchandise combined in one dedicated family friendly area,” Wirthlin said.

Wirthlin will be renovating and leasing the space. The overall investment is between $500,000 and $750,000.

The outdoor space at the Warehouse at Vaughn’s is over 9,000 square feet sitting on 1-1/2 acres. “Along with the space, 20 to 30 jobs will be created, while encouraging Simpsonville residents to spend money locally,” Wirthlin said.

In the space, there will be;

Trade Street Market

Happy Cow Milk

Local honey and jellies

Simpsonville merchandise

Gelato, coffee, donuts, cupcakes and candy by the pound

Tap House

26 taps featuring local breweries

Hard seltzers

Wine

Champagne

Outdoor space

Will feature three or more shipping containers converted to restaurants

Seating and additional covered areas for eating and drinking

Outdoor stage and games

