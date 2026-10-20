13 Stripes Brewery closes Taylors Mill location, prepares to open at Hampton Station

13 Stripes Brewery is moving to Hampton Station, north of downtown Greenville.

The last day of service at the Taylors Mill location was Oct. 17. The send-off included a special celebration to reminisce on the years spent at 250 Mill St.

“After 9 years and 5 months today is our last day of service at Taylors Mill,” read a social media post by the business. “Next week we begin moving everything to our new location at Hampton Station where we plan to reopen before the end of the year.”

13 Stripes is known for its variety of craft beers. Last year, the business announced it would move to 1320 Hampton Ave. in Greenville’s Water Tower District. For more information, visit 13stripesbrewery.