350-unit apartment community along Greenville’s Church Street sold to The Dinerstein Companies

The Dinerstein Companies has acquired South Ridge, a 350-unit apartment community across from the Greenville County Square Redevelopment.

The Texas-based real estate company purchased the 8.7-acre property at 823 S. Church St. from RailField Partners for an undisclosed sum. Northmarq represented the Maryland-based seller in the transaction and arranged a three-year bridge loan for the buyer through AllianceBernstein.

“TDC is excited to enter the Greenville market with the acquisition of South Ridge,” said Christian Evans with The Dinerstein Companies. “Greenville’s strong growth fundamentals, coupled with the property’s exceptional downtown location and proximity to the transformative County Square redevelopment, make this a compelling investment opportunity.”

Opened in 2015, South Ridge features 350 apartment units spread across six buildings. Residents have access to the community’s swimming pool, fitness center, sky lounge, outdoor entertainment areas and structured parking. It also has ground-floor retail currently occupied by Biscuit Head, Shred415, Mix Salon Studios and Strayer University.

South Ridge has maintained an average occupancy of 94% since 2023. Evans said The Dinerstein Companies plan to complete strategic interior renovations and amenity enhancements to the apartment complex in order to build on the property’s strong performance.