$51M multifamily development under construction in Spartanburg

Construction has begun on a $51 million multi-family development called Beaumont Mill in Spartanburg.

Alabama-based Capstone Building Corp. and Taft Family Ventures, a North Carolina-based real estate investment firm, are partnering to transform a portion of the historic Beaumont Mill site at 553 Isom St. into a new apartment complex. The project is expected to be complete in 2028.

It is located on the north side of downtown Spartanburg, just east of Wofford College.

“This project will bring high-quality housing opportunities to Spartanburg while creating meaningful connections to the surrounding neighborhood through its thoughtful design and amenities,” said Blake Waddle, project director of Capstone Building Corp.

Beaumont Mill will consist of 275 apartment units with a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Approximately 10% of the units will be reserved for workforce housing per a development agreement with the city and county of Spartanburg.

The apartment units will be located within a new four- and five-story wrap-style building with a gym and a central courtyard featuring a pool and gathering area. The project will also create a dedicated bike trail connection to the Daniel Morgan Trail System, linking the Beaumont neighborhood to downtown Spartanburg.

Reese Vanderbilt & Associates serves as the architect for the project, and the civil engineer is Site Design Inc. Taft Management Group will be the property manager for Beaumont Mill. Leasing for the new apartment building is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2027.