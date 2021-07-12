6AM City, Upstate Business Journal grab airtime on SC public radio’s Business Review podcast

The July edition of the Upstate Business Journal – the “Technology Issue” — is the lead topic in the latest South Carolina Business Review podcast with Mike Switzer featuring ‘serial entrepreneur’ John Warner, of Greenville.

Among the articles Warner highlighted:

“All of this is in the Upstate Business Journal which is a part of the Community Journals that actually goes back to some folks who were at the Greenville News and left to focus on local journalism,” Warner said. “One of the most recent companies that spun out of all that is 6AM City … and they’re now gonna expand from eight cities to 24 markets across the United States, and they’ll have over a million subscribers. That’s pretty cool, isn’t it?”

Signing up for the Upstate Business Journal’s newsletter is fast and easy! Just follow this link.