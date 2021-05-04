9Round earns 2021 Global Franchise Award for the Best Fitness Franchise

Greenville-based kickboxing franchise, 9Round Franchising LCC, announced May 3 it won the 2021 Global Franchise Award for Best Fitness Franchise.

The Global Franchise Awards honors franchise brands representing all categories by analyzing their overseas ambition, franchisee support and marketing campaigns.

“After such a challenging and unconventional year, we are humbled and honored to receive this award,” said 9Round founder and CEO Shannon Hudson. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our franchisees, home office team and master developers and franchise partners across the globe helping us to achieve our international franchising goals.”

In 2020, 9Round partnered with Walmart and launched its official app, 9RoundNOW, which provides on-demand, trainer-led kickboxing style workouts. The kickboxing franchise also added locations in Vietnam and Indonesia.

