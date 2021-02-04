9Round ranked a Top Franchise in Entrepreneur’s 42nd Annual Franchise 500

Greenville-headquartered fitness business 9Round Franchising LLC was recently ranked number 169 in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500.

This is the ninth consecutive year the company has placed on this list.

“After such a challenging and unconventional year, we are honored that we continue to maintain a spot in Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500 ranking,” said 9Round founder and CEO Shannon Hudson. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our franchisees and home office team. As we face new opportunities in 2021, we anticipate more success for the 9Round brand through digital expansion, beneficial updates to our current franchise model and more.”

Each franchise on the list is ranked after areas including its costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability are evaluated and scored. The 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores are named on the Franchise 500 list in ranking order.

To see the full list, visit entrepreneur.com/franchise500.