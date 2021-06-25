ABB’s Dodge Bearings and Power Transmission announces move to Bridgeway Station

Hughes Investments Inc. announced June 25 Dodge Bearings and Power Transmission, a division of global technology company ABB, will relocate its headquarters to a 75,000-square-foot building to the growing BridgeWay Station development in Mauldin.

“We are pleased to welcome ABB / Dodge to BridgeWay Station,” said Hughes Investments Inc. president and founder Phil Hughes. “Their highly-educated workforce is a perfect fit for the interactive, vibrant and creative design of the development. Their employees will benefit from the access the restaurants, shops, living space, parks and entertainment options within a beautiful, walkable destination.”

The new facility will include an innovation center for product development and testing and will be home to more than 250 employees.

BridgeWay Station broke ground in April and will be a multi-phase, mixed-use development. Dodge’s office building is the first completed in Phase 1 of BridgeWay Station’s master plan, which also includes approximately 69,939 square feet of retail, 210,824 square feet of residential, 81,000 square feet of institutional development, 24,691 square feet of plaza and pavilion public space, and more than 5 acres of parks connected to the Prisma Health Swamp Rabbit Trail and a planned pedestrian bridge spanning I-385.

Dodge joins Jackson Marketing, Spectrum and Greenville Hospital Systems among other in the more than 500,000 square feet of surrounding office space and condominiums, all that were developed by Hughes Investments.