Adeptus USA to invest $216M in new Anderson County facility

Virginia-based Adeptus USA, a wood products manufacturer, is investing $215.6 million in Anderson County to establish its first South Carolina operation, the state Department of Commerce announced Sept. 30.

The company’s new facility at 1205 Hamby Road in Honea Path will manufacture processed pine wood products for a variety of applications. The new facility is expected to be operational in the second quarter of 2027 and create 217 jobs.

Adeptus’ products include painted and primed moulding, boards, shiplap, and a variety of panel products and grades.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project. The council also awarded a $850,000 Closing Fund grant to Anderson County to assist with the costs of building improvements.