Alinda Capital Partners acquires air freight solutions provider ACL Airshop

Azalea Capital announced April 27 ACL Airshop, a portfolio investment of The Azalea Fund IV L.P., has been acquired by Alinda Capital Partners.

Headquartered in Greenville, ACL Airshop owns, maintains and leases more than 50,000 unit load devices, including air freight pallets and containers issued from 55 airport locations across North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Latin America.

“Alinda is among the world’s most successful investors in infrastructure, including transportation and logistics,” said ACL Airship CEO Steve Townes. “We are excited to partner with Alinda to expand our customer service offerings and continue the rapid growth ACL Airshop has experienced over the past several years by being an innovative, service-driven organization. Our leadership team, who will remain intact, has enabled us to become a leader in the international air cargo and logistics market. We are excited to build on our worldwide organization as the market continues to demand the just-in-time delivery of critical air cargo services.”

The business provides air cargo solutions to over 200 airlines, air cargo carriers and other transportation clients.