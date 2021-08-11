Ameris Bank donates $150K to the South Carolina Research Authority’s Industry Partnership Fund

Ameris Bank, which operates nine full-service banking locations throughout the Palmetto State, announced Aug. 9 it donated $150,000 to the South Carolina Research Authority’s Industry Partnership Fund.

“We are firmly committed to the sustainability, well-being and growth of businesses in South Carolina,” says Richard Sturm, Ameris Bank regional president for South Carolina. “That begins with being a leader in innovation and technology, and we fully support the SCRA’s mission to continue to bring jobs and industry to our state.”

SCRA will use this donation towards the Industry Partner Fund’s mission to sustain and grow the state’s technology-based economy.

In 2020, the fund provided over $5 million in technology-related grants and investments.