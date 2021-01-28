ARCpoint Labs selects the NAI Earle Furman Franchise Real Estate Division to assist with national footprint growth

Greenville-based diagnostic testing provider ARCpoint Labs has chosen NAI Earle Furman’s Franchise Division to help grow its nationwide footprint.

“It has been a pleasure working with the franchise team at NAI Earle Furman,” said Ashley Wells, ARCpoint Labs franchise development coordinator. “NAI Earle Furman has been an essential player in keeping our real estate process smooth and efficient. They have been a tremendous help with streamlining and improving our plan for growth along with helping our franchisees move through the process.”

ARCpoint Labs started its franchising program in 2006, building its national franchise network to 100 locations in just under a decade. Their franchisees operate diagnostic testing labs, which may offer cost-effective and reliable testing solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, physicians, legal courts and health-conscious consumers.